Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)60.009.091784.005500550022.22
Baghry(Nag)1.00NC4.0025002400-
Published on October 17, 2019
