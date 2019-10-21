Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 12:59:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
K.R.Nagar(Kar)17.00-34.0011000--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC26.0025000250004.17
Payyannur(Ker)0.59-4.8423.542300023000-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-16.67159.20455045308.08
