Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)35.00-41.671854.005500550022.22
Dhing(ASM)15.00-40402.0024000240004.35
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.90-59.09720.20780076000.65
Published on October 22, 2019
