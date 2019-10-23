Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:33:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Dhing(ASM)13.00-13.33428.0024500240006.52
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)12.00-7.69442.001550016000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50177.78725.20820078005.81
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)64.20767.57397.0018501850-
Lalitpur(UP)3.2060165.60455045508.08
Published on October 23, 2019
