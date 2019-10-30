Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:36:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)35.00-36.362034.005500550037.50
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)13.00-13.33522.001600016000-
Dadengiri(Meh)0.70-12.53.00110002700-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.406.25172.404585455012.52
Published on October 30, 2019
