Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:23 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC30.002350025000-2.08
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC25.942350023000-
Published on November 05, 2019
