Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.80132736.808600820013.91
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)79.7024.14556.4018501850-
Published on November 07, 2019
