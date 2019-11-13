Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:05:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)35.00NC2174.005500550037.50
Srirampur(ASM)20.50-41.0017000--
Dhing(ASM)16.006.67490.0024500240006.52
Shillong(Meh)15.00-16.67423.001900016000-5.00
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-80.77172.003300033000NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC32.00270002350012.50
Tura(Meh)1.00-28.5724.2075006500-
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC27.142250023500-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)10.00-23.08542.001800016000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.80NC744.00820085008.61
Mahua
Manendragarh(Cht)15.00-30.002200--
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5188.004620461013.37
Published on November 13, 2019
