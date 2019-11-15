Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 02:59:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)16.006.67455.001750019000-12.50
Dhing(ASM)10.00-37.5510.0024500245006.52
Mumbai(Mah)9.0080190.003300033000NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC34.00270002700012.50
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC28.342250022500-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.60322.22759.208400820011.26
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-7.89195.004640462013.87
Published on November 15, 2019
