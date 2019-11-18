Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:41:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)35.00NC2244.005500550037.50
Hailakandi(ASM)9.00-10102.001400016000-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)12.0020566.001750018000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.70-77.63762.60800084005.96
Mahua
Baikunthpur(Cht)6.5044.4422.002000180011.11
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.29201.004660464014.36
Published on November 18, 2019
