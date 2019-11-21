Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:41:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)334.00275.282280.0034162325340.01
Shillong(Meh)27.0068.75509.001600017500-20.00
Karimganj(ASM)25.00-28.572294.005500550037.50
Taliparamba(Ker)2.502532.2024800225004.42
Baghry(Nag)2.0010010.0025002400-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC36.0023500270002.17
Payyannur(Ker)0.691529.722250022500-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60-14.2911.201900019000-9.52
Tura(Meh)0.60-4025.4075007500-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)16.0033.33598.001800017500-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.0033.33209.004650466014.53
Published on November 21, 2019
