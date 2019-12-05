Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:12:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)381.0056.793528.003391933842-0.70
Karimganj(ASM)60.00-17.24455.001500015000-
Honnali(Kar)42.00-84.0022600--
Dhing(ASM)30.00200570.002300024500NC
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.00-25570.002505025050-9.07
Tura(Meh)1.20-7.6932.2095009500-
Thrissur(Ker)1.00-2.0018050--
Payyannur(Ker)0.70NC33.922600026000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Merta City(Raj)5.30-96.64326.208750922521.53
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.40-50820.008600860013.16
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-10254.004650464025.68
Udaipura(Raj)4.00-85.92725.2018501800-
Published on December 05, 2019
