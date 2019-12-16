Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:31:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)50.00-16.67555.001500015000-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)10.00-33.33712.002000019000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.50150827.00855086002.40
Visavadar(Guj)1.12-2.246925-22.89
Published on December 16, 2019
