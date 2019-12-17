Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)15.00-752444.0080008000100.00
Mahua
Bijapur(Cht)200.00-400.001815-21.00
Lalitpur(UP)3.60-20261.20452546502.84
Published on December 17, 2019
