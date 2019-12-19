Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)565.0048.294658.0034985339192.53
Puttur(Kar)111.0094.74336.001225013250-
Manjeswaram(Ker)60.00100690.002555025050-7.26
Mangalore(Kar)34.00-68.0019000--
Shillong(Meh)20.00-33.33609.00180001400012.50
K.R.Nagar(Kar)11.00-35.2956.001600011000-
Hailakandi(ASM)9.0012.5136.001400014000-
Siddapur(Kar)7.00-78.79154.00231291889938.65
Honnali(Kar)4.00NC16.00339903420742.94
Mumbai(Mah)3.00-66.67196.003200033000-3.03
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5042.00280002350016.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.7016.6712.60240001900014.29
Payyannur(Ker)0.59-15.7135.102450026000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.20-72.17856.40870080004.19
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)50.201155825.6018501850-
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5276.80456045503.64
Published on December 19, 2019
