Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:06:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Hailakandi(ASM)9.00NC154.001400014000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Merta City(Raj)3.60-32.08333.408475875017.71
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.6012.5863.60900087009.76
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.5025293.0043004570-2.27
Published on December 27, 2019
TOPICS