Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.8021.4324.809700930017.58
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.1125.00453045255.72
Published on January 09, 2020
