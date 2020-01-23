Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:49:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)23.501368.7586.6010300948521.18
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-22.2241.00456545205.92
Published on January 23, 2020
TOPICS