Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:08:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)43.5085.11173.60103001030021.18
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.40-2.8647.80457545656.15
Published on January 24, 2020
