Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)14.00-28.0029000-61.11
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.50-89.66182.6090401030014.43
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.0017.6555.80455045755.57
Published on January 29, 2020
TOPICS