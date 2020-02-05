Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:54:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)48.0037.14166.001150013000-23.33
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.00-25140.0025050248503.94
Siddapur(Kar)6.00-12.0015899--
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-8.0032000--3.03
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50-34.787.60245002470012.39
Somvarpet(Kar)1.00-2.002000--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC4.002800028000-
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00-2.0022500-NC
Payyannur(Ker)0.68NC6.242300023000-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.802065.4045604550-10.76
