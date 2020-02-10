Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)32.00-33.33230.001150011500-23.33
Holalkere(Kar)17.00-34.0037310--
Siddapur(Kar)15.0015042.001961215899-
Gonikappal(Kar)12.00-24.002600--
Thirthahalli(Kar)1.00-2.009727--
Payyannur(Ker)0.702.947.642300023000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.00-11.11190.609800904018.79
Published on February 10, 2020
