Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Manjeswaram(Ker)40.0033.33220.00265502505010.17
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC4.002150022500-4.44
Payyannur(Ker)0.65-9.7211.942400022000-
Published on March 04, 2020
