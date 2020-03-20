Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)14.00NC56.00340002900025.93
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.3057.5203.209600980016.01
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.80NC75.0025104560-35.64
Published on March 20, 2020
