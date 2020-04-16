Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Baghry(Nag)3.00-6.002700--
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Merta City(Raj)8.50-17.009201--
Mahua
Devbhog(Cht)46.00-92.002700--
Boraee(Cht)4.00-8.002200--
Belargaon(Cht)2.50-5.003000--
Gattasilli(Cht)2.40-4.802200--
Published on April 16, 2020
