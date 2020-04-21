Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Siddapur(Kar)11.00-26.6764.001753919612-
Belthangdi(Kar)10.00-20.0024500--
Manjeswaram(Ker)4.00-86.67288.00265502655010.17
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)60.10-120.209307--
Mahua
Devbhog(Cht)74.0060.87240.0027002700-
Sakra(Cht)18.20-36.402300--
Gattasilli(Cht)7.00191.6718.8025002200-
Chura(Cht)5.30-10.603500--
Belargaon(Cht)5.0010015.0030003000-
Gariyaband(Cht)1.50-3.003000--
Dongargarh(Cht)1.20-2.402100--
Published on April 21, 2020
