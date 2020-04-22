Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:23:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Mahua
Katghora(Cht)50.00-100.002800--
Devbhog(Cht)46.00-37.84332.0027002700-
Chura(Cht)41.30679.2593.2030003500-
Gharghoda(Cht)22.00-44.003200--
Manendragarh(Cht)12.00-24.002000--
Gattasilli(Cht)10.0042.8638.8025002500-
Tumkur(Kar)7.00-14.0016175--
Gariyaband(Cht)6.50333.3316.0030003000-
Bandhabazar(Cht)5.00-10.003000--
Boraee(Cht)5.002518.0025002200-
Belargaon(Cht)2.50-5020.0030003000-
Published on April 22, 2020
