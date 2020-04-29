Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Siddhpur(Guj)21.00-42.009900--
Published on April 29, 2020
TOPICS