Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:55:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Belthangdi(Kar)74.00640168.002550024500-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Siddhpur(Guj)6.67-68.2455.34108059900-
Mahua
Pirda(Cht)304.80-609.603100--
Published on April 30, 2020
