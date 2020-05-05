Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:02:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.00525338.00265502655010.17
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)8.7038.1220.6086009600-7.53
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)269.60978.4589.2018001850-
Boraee(Cht)25.0040068.0025002500NC
Nagari(Cht)8.00-16.002500-NC
Belargaon(Cht)6.0014032.0025003000NC
Gattasilli(Cht)4.30-5747.4025002500NC
Published on May 05, 2020
