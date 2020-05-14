Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:33:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Honnali(Kar)204.00-408.0017299--
Channagiri(Kar)29.00-58.0034408-4.01
Mahua
Gattasilli(Cht)8.0086.0563.403000250020.00
Nagari(Cht)4.80-8073.603000300020.00
Published on May 14, 2020
TOPICS