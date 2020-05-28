Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:25:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Radhanpur(Guj)8.50-17.008500--
Dhanera(Guj)4.50-9.008587--
Lakhani(Guj)1.60-3.207555--
Mahua
Singroli(MP)23.40-46.803500--
Dongargarh(Cht)10.30758.3323.0025002100-
Udaipura(Raj)10.00-60.16659.4018001800-
Boraee(Cht)6.00-2596.003000250020.00
Pathalgaon(Cht)5.00-10.003000--
Kotba(Cht)5.0066.6716.0030002000-
Bandhabazar(Cht)4.80-419.6030003000-
Gattasilli(Cht)2.60-67.568.603000300020.00
Jaspur(Cht)2.50-5.003000--
Mandla(MP)0.72-1.442500--
Published on May 28, 2020
