Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 01-06-2020 03:41:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00-20.006500--
Arakalgud(Kar)9.00-18.007500--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.339.00280002400030.23
Published on June 01, 2020
