Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 02-06-2020 02:05:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)92.00217.24242.00372313440812.54
Kadur(Kar)10.00-20.0037200--
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)20.00100699.4018001800-
Published on June 02, 2020
