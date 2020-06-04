Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:33:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Kuchaman City(Raj)76.50-153.009000--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)46.60202.6344.601035593009.00
Sami(Guj)1.60-3.208875--
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)51.10155.5801.6018001800-
Chandrapur(Cht)1.00-2.004000--
Published on June 04, 2020
