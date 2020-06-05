Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Kadur(Kar)13.00-93.47424.002100022320-
Honnali(Kar)1.00-99.51410.002300017299-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Merta City(Raj)218.302468.24453.6092009201-0.27
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)38.00-25.64877.6018001800-
Published on June 05, 2020
