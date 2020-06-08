Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 08-06-2020 03:36:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)8.00-33.33270.0014500130007.41
Taliparamba(Ker)0.90-5513.40260002300031.65
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.60-90.13353.809775103552.89
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)122.20221.581122.0018001800-
Published on June 08, 2020
