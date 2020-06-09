Drug and Narcotics Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Kadur(Kar)74.00469.23572.001700021000-
Manjeswaram(Ker)50.00100438.00295502655022.61
Shillong(Meh)6.00-25282.00150001450011.11
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC11.00260002800020.93
Taliparamba(Ker)0.90NC15.20265002600034.18
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Tharad(Guj)60.80-121.6011230-40.78
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)24.20426.09402.2093009775-2.11
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)53.80-55.971229.6018001800-
Sambalpur(Cht)20.50-41.003000--
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-16.6783.0025502510-37.80
Published on June 09, 2020
