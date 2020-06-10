Drug and Narcotics Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)31.2028.93464.60985093003.68
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)25.00-53.531279.6018001800-
Katghora(Cht)5.00-90110.0031002800-
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.592.0025602550-37.56
Published on June 10, 2020
