Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 15-06-2020 11:28:49 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Kuchaman City(Raj)38.10-50.2229.2095009000-
Mahua
Sarona(Cht)2.90-5.803200--
Published on June 15, 2020
