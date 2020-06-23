Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:43:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)37.00-59.78316.0035539372317.43
Holalkere(Kar)17.00-48.48134.002240121925-24.07
Kadur(Kar)6.00-91.89584.001750017000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC13.00300002600039.53
Mahua
Bijapur(Cht)13.00-26.001950--
Bharamgarh(Cht)5.00-10.001950--
Bhopalpattnam(Cht)2.00-4.001950--
Anuppur(MP)1.00-2.003800--
Published on June 23, 2020
