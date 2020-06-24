Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:50:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Manjeswaram(Ker)65.0030568.00325502955035.06
Kadur(Kar)38.00533.33660.002000017500-
Hanagal(Kar)2.00-4.0025000--
Honnali(Kar)2.00-4.0035159--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC15.00300003000039.53
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)7.10-88.19134.4096509307-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.29107.0027502560-32.93
Published on June 24, 2020
