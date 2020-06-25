Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:17:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Mahua
Charama(Cht)44.00-88.003000--
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)42.55-85.104500--
Narayanpur(Cht)8.30-16.603400--
Published on June 25, 2020
