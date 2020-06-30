Drug and Narcotics Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)69.00-4.17598.00365863638710.59
Manjeswaram(Ker)50.00-23.08668.00325503255035.06
Kadur(Kar)46.00-92.0015000--
Siddapur(Kar)27.00145.45118.002368917539-
Shillong(Meh)20.0011.11376.00160001600018.52
Shikaripura(Kar)4.00-8.0035307--
Mangalore(Kar)3.00-5018.002250019000-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.1022.2217.40290002650046.84
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC17.00300003000039.53
Kasargod(Ker)0.80-1.6026500--
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)18.40-18.58641.40991298504.34
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.29122.0028002800-31.71
Sambalpur(Cht)3.00-85.3747.0030003000-
Published on June 30, 2020
