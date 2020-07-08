Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 08-07-2020 03:00:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Honnali(Kar)8.0070022.003505935600-
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.50-87681.00325503255035.06
Kuthuparambu(Ker)2.50-5.0028000-57.30
Hanagal(Kar)2.00NC8.002500025000-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.209.0919.80280002900041.77
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)31.00-17.11778.20105001020019.32
Halvad(Guj)0.76-63.115.6490008500-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.20-8.57143.0030503000-24.69
Pratappur(Cht)1.00NC7.0031003100-
Published on July 08, 2020
TOPICS
