Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:19:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Holalkere(Kar)132.00676.47398.002307022401-21.80
Kuthuparambu(Ker)2.60410.20280002800057.30
Niuland(Nag)1.50-2525.0026002600-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC22.60300003000039.53
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)24.4049.69859.6010225996014.89
Mahua
Bijapur(Cht)50.00284.62126.0019001950-
Bharamgarh(Cht)20.0030050.0019001950-
Bhopalpattnam(Cht)10.0040024.0019001950-
Belargaon(Cht)10.0066.6752.0025002500NC
Baikunthpur(Cht)1.00-506.003100310072.22
Published on July 10, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.