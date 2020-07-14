Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:26:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Taliparamba(Ker)1.308.3324.8020000280001.27
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Unjha(Guj)142.80-285.6010350--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)14.60-40.16888.80101551022516.72
Kuchaman City(Raj)3.50-90.81236.20103009500-
Amreli(Guj)0.80-1.609250--
Mahua
Bijapur(Cht)34.00-32194.0019001900-
Bharamgarh(Cht)8.00-6066.0019001900-
Ramanujganj(Cht)5.00-10.003000--
Lalitpur(UP)4.5040.62152.0030503050-24.13
Bhopalpattnam(Cht)2.00-8028.0019001900-
Published on July 14, 2020
