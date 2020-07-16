Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:48:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Unjha(Guj)382.28167.71050.161030010350-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)17.9022.6924.60101251015516.38
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)14.50222.22181.0030503050-24.13
Narayanpur(Cht)2.90-5.802300--
Katghora(Cht)1.00NC119.0033003300-
Pratappur(Cht)1.00NC11.0031003100-
Published on July 16, 2020
