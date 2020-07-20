Drug and Narcotics Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)13.00-35518.00165001600022.22
Siddapur(Kar)1.00-2.0031009--
Mahua
Narayanpur(Cht)7.80168.9721.4023002300-
Katghora(Cht)1.00NC121.0033003300-
