Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:16:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Siddapur(Kar)19.00137.5230.002570924969-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.30NC27.40285002000044.30
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)12.50-10.71234.0032003150-20.40
Narayanpur(Cht)3.60-53.8528.6032002300-
Published on July 22, 2020
